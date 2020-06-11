Virat Kohli trolls Ravindra Jadeja over ‘DRS’ post on Instagram

More often than not it is the bowler or the keeper who takes the review for the team, in lieu of the skipper. In the past, under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, it was always the wicketkeeper who would go up confidently for a review when he believes the batsman was wrongly given not-out. However, after Dhoni’s absence from the national team, the responsibility has been handed over to the skipper Virat Kohli. In the past, Kohli’s DRS accuracy has been dodgy, partly due to the blind faith on the bowler.