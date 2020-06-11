Virat Kohli trolls Ravindra Jadeja over ‘DRS’ post on Instagram

Today at 6:01 PM
Virat Kohli was involved in a friendly-banter with teammate Ravindra Jadeja over the all-rounder’s post on Instagram where he posted an image with the caption ‘I didn’t tell you to take the review.’ In reply, Kohli trolled the all-rounder and revealed that he would never trust Jadeja’s call.
More often than not it is the bowler or the keeper who takes the review for the team, in lieu of the skipper. In the past, under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, it was always the wicketkeeper who would go up confidently for a review when he believes the batsman was wrongly given not-out. However, after Dhoni’s absence from the national team, the responsibility has been handed over to the skipper Virat Kohli. In the past, Kohli’s DRS accuracy has been dodgy, partly due to the blind faith on the bowler.
Recalling an incident from India’s series against New Zealand, the left-handed all-rounder posted an Instagram post, where his caption read, “I didn’t tell you to take the review.” However, Kohli was right there, on the social media platform, where he put down the CSK all-rounder for his dubious calls. The Indian skipper commented, “You always feels it’s out, but after taking the review, all doubts come to you.” However, just after Jadeja was ready with a reply, revealing that he will only let the skipper know of going for DRS after the 15-second time.
Here is the Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
Dekho bhai meine nai bola hai review lene ko🤪@virat.kohli #DRS #skipper
A post shared by Ravindra Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on
And here's how Virat Kohli reacted on Jadeja's Instagram Post
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.