Super Sixes SRL | IND vs ENG - Preview, Form Guide, Predicted XI, Key Players

After all sorts of exciting results across the last few rounds of the Super Sixes SRL, today we are about to witness an expectedly sensational game between India and England. Last time the two teams met, India emerged victorious as openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma fired all the way.

Form Guide

India - L L W

In the last three matches of the Super Sixes tournament, India have managed to win only one game, having lost the most recent couple of fixtures. However, the remarkable display of batting by the youngsters and Rohit Sharma, followed by the recent rise of Virat Kohli, is a good sign for the Men In Blue. They had won the last Super Sixes fixture against England and despite the recent setback for India, the team would be eying to bounce back on Thursday against England.

England - W L W

As India have lost two and won just one encounter in their recent form guide, England record in the exact opposite order. Let me tell you that besides their much-celebrated opener Jos Buttler and some middle-order hitting by Jonny Bairstow, the Poms also have Root and Morgan who are extremely powerful batsmen. Moreover, England’s bowling attack is brilliant in the shorter formats. Don’t be too surprised if the Poms give the Men in Blue a hard time in the upcoming encounter.

Game Day Watch

England will walk into the Thursday encounter against India with a most recent three-wicket victory over Pakistan in a rather well-fought encounter. For the Poms, it was the middle order contributions from Bairstow and Root followed by some good bowling by Wood and Jordan that helped trump Pakistan’s efforts.

India, on the other hand, had two setbacks in a row in the previous couple of fixtures - the most recent one being against New Zealand, on Wednesday, as they lost to Kane Williamson and co. by sixteen runs. The charge of Martin Guptill and the Kiwi skipper left all Indian pacers Bumrah bamboozled.

Key Batsmen

Virat Kohli

A Sportsbet.io favourite, Virat Kohli holds the best odds for being the top Indian batsman in today’s competition. The rise of Kohli over the last few rounds of the Super Sixes competition has been a huge positive for India. In the last head to head game against England, Kohli didn’t have to bat long and remained unbeaten on 27 off 15 as India completed the chase with ease. So certainly, Kohli would be eyeing for a bigger knock this time around and his form certainly attests so.

Joe Root

For the Poms, it is the Test captain of England - Joe Root - who is criminally underrated in the limited-overs. In two out the last three wins for England, it was Joe Root who contributed runs significantly and is a real key to tap out runs in the middle overs. So hold tight as Root weaves his magic with the willow against Bumrah and his brigade. Sportsbet.io is of the same opinion in this regard.

Key Bowlers

There’s no doubt on the fact that Jasprit Bumrah, with his yorkers and unique action, is the greatest weapon that India’s bowling attack possesses. Besides, Bumrah enjoys the partnership of Navdeep Saini, who has become a regular for India in the limited-overs setup and could check some runs at the Powerplay. But it was Yuzvendra Chahal(4-0-16-3) who gave England a tough time when the two teams met last time in the Super Sixes competition.

Well, one of the most underrated T20I bowlers is none other than England’s Chris Jordan who really brings in death into the death overs. Besides his amazing wicket-taking ability, Jordan is extremely frugal and it was evident when the two teams met the last time and the pacer conceded only eight runs in his two overs. So there’s your challenge, Virat Kohli and co.!

When to watch: June 11, 2020, 6:45 PM

Where to watch: SportsCafe and Sportsbet.io

Predicted XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood