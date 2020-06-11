Should cherish the opportunity of getting to play cricket again, reveals Jason Holder
Today at 9:26 PM
Jason Holder has stated that he cherished the opportunity of playing once again after all sorts of live cricket has come to a screeching halt due to the pandemic. He has further added that when many players are taking pay-cuts, they are thankful for the chance to earn some money through the series.
England will be the first country to host Test Cricket, after international cricket became the victim of Coronavirus, since March 13 when they will host Windies for a three-match series from July 9. The matches will be played in a bio-secure environment and players will stay at on-site hotels, making this an exercise of the experiment. Jason Holder stated that it is an exciting opportunity to be a part of cricket’s resumption.
“I see so many leagues in jeopardy and the World T20 as well -- so the mere fact we are getting an opportunity to play cricket I think we should cherish that. Many organisations are taking pay cuts and we have suddenly got our opportunity now to make some money so we have a lot of things to be thankful for and I think we just have to relish the opportunity and grab it with both hands,” Holder said in a Zoom conference, reported PTI.
As per the biosecure rules, Windies squad will spend three weeks at Old Trafford before heading to Southampton. Their movement will be restricted to the ground and hotel, but Holder is not harassed by it.
“Guys have different ways of doing it. We've been to some places, for example, in the sub-continent (where) you don't go outside the hotel too much,” Holder added.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.