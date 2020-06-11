Reports | BCCI gives green signal to SLC for limited-overs series in August

Sri Lanka is one of the least affected countries due to the coronavirus thanks to the less population index and the early lockdown imposed in the country, which kept them in a better position than many South Asian countries. That said, they have also reportedly got the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2020, which was initially planned to be played in Pakistan.

In between that, Times of India reported Sri Lanka have got the green signal from the Board of Control for Cricket in India to host the limited-overs series in August, provided the Indian government gives clearance for it.

India were supposed to take part in a series of three ODIs and as many T20Is in June but that was postponed due to the pandemic. If the series actually takes place in August, it will mark the return of sorts for both teams, who last played in February and March. In its part, SLC will seek permission from Sri Lanka’s sports ministry as the lockdown is relaxed now with the tourism sector expected to return in August.