Never seen as much support as India got after 2007 T20 World Cup win, reveals Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has revealed that he has never seen the Indian fans get behind the team as much as after they won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup win in South Africa. He also put the 2001 home series win against Australia on the same pedestal as the 2011 World Cup win at home.
Since his debut in 1998, the offie from Jalandhar has made a name for himself in the country, picking up over 400 wickets for India in the longest format. When India picked the squad for the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, his name was the first to be picked in the spinners list. In the six games that he played in the T20 tournament, he struck seven times, en route to India’s World Cup win. Harbhajan, recalling the tournament, revealed that he had never seen as much support from the fans as they got post the final win against Pakistan.
“Winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 was unbelievable, when we landed back in India, we got a huge amount of support, I have never seen anything like that before, I would not be able to rate these three moments as all are very special to me,” Harbhajan said on the official YouTube channel of Aakash Chopra.
The 39-year-old also recalled the 2001 series against Australia, where he picked up 32 wickets in six innings to hand India a 2-1 series win. In a nail-biting contest in Chennai, India completed a 2-wicket victory to complete the series victory. When asked to pick between the 2001 series win and the 2011 World Cup win, the offie could not pick one, putting both wins on par.
“As a player, I will rate 2001 series against Australia at the top spot as it made me the player I am today, if I look at my childhood dream, I always wanted to win the World Cup and it came true in 2011 so I will keep it at par with the 2001 series,” Harbhajan added.
