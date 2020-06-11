Never seen as much support as India got after 2007 T20 World Cup win, reveals Harbhajan Singh

Since his debut in 1998, the offie from Jalandhar has made a name for himself in the country, picking up over 400 wickets for India in the longest format. When India picked the squad for the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, his name was the first to be picked in the spinners list. In the six games that he played in the T20 tournament, he struck seven times, en route to India’s World Cup win. Harbhajan, recalling the tournament, revealed that he had never seen as much support from the fans as they got post the final win against Pakistan.