IPL has opened a lot of doors for cultural expansion, feels Kane Richardson

"It's going to be the IPL behind the World Cup. If it clashes with the start of the domestic summer, then that's up for debate and above us players on what decision will be made. But I guess we'll just wait and see on the World Cup and if that does get postponed and the IPL can take that slot, then a lot of guys will be keen to play in that. But I've read a lot of commentary around a lot of past players saying that maybe it's better if we stay back here and play in Australia. So there's probably no wrong answer as long as we're playing cricket, everyone is keen on doing that right now," the Melbourne Renegades bowler added.