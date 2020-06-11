ICC’s delay in decision-making will not help anyone, insists Arun Dhumal

Today at 9:04 PM
BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal has stated that ICC’s delaying tactics for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 don’t help the health of cricket at the moment. As a matter of fact, the BCCI is looking to use the same window to host a season of Indian Premier League which was postponed due to the pandemic.
There have been two deferments in decision making by the ICC in regards to the T20 World Cup and the meeting has now been postponed to June 14. With reports stating that Cricket Australia have already written to the ICC stating their inability to host it this year and IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that the BCCI is looking for the said window for its own tournament, the ICC took the route of “contingency plans” - something many suspects is a move by the ICC Chairman to put BCCI in problems. Making his stance clear, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal stated that the delay doesn’t help anyone’s cause.
“The current pandemic has posed a great challenge for the entire world cricket fraternity. The delay in decision-making will not help anyone,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told TOI.
“We sincerely wish the necessary decisions are made promptly because that will only be in the best interests of all the boards to draw a roadmap going forward and meeting the challenges ahead,” Dhumal added.
The Times of India further reported that the meeting ended on Wednesday without reaching overall conclusions and quoted a source by saying, a final decision will be made on Monday once it reconvenes.
“The meeting ended on Wednesday without reaching overall conclusions because it went on for too long and it got pretty late. Expect the meeting to conclude on Monday with an air of finality to it,” those tracking developments said.
