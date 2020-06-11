ICC’s delay in decision-making will not help anyone, insists Arun Dhumal

There have been two deferments in decision making by the ICC in regards to the T20 World Cup and the meeting has now been postponed to June 14. With reports stating that Cricket Australia have already written to the ICC stating their inability to host it this year and IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that the BCCI is looking for the said window for its own tournament, the ICC took the route of “contingency plans” - something many suspects is a move by the ICC Chairman to put BCCI in problems. Making his stance clear, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal stated that the delay doesn’t help anyone’s cause.