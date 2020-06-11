Daren Sammy takes to Twitter to reveal incidents of racism in IPL

Daren Sammy has made ‘racism’ the one in focus on Twitter in the past week after he revealed incidents of racism in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp during the 2013-14 IPL season. Now, a host of cricketers -including Chris Gayle and Abhinav Mukund- have joined in to support the West Indian.

In the last week, Daren Sammy has come out and hit right at the IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad over alleged incidents of ‘racism’ in the camp during the 2013-14 edition of the tournament. It kicked off after Sammy posted on Instagram that he had just found out the meaning of the world ‘kalu’ which was in a derogatory way. Following that, the former West Indian skipper wanted the player to come out and apologise for the actions.

However, one Twitter user lambasted the all-rounder, adding that the word ‘kalu’ is not always used as a racist slur before he narrated his story.

@darensammy88 Just so that you know, “Kalu” is NOT always a racist slur. It’d also be an endearing term used in Indian families. My late grandma used to call me that. It depends on the context/tone. Yes, it could be racist. Not always. — Abhinav Khare (@iabhinavKhare) June 10, 2020

So if there can be a racist slur to it I don’t think it should be used. https://t.co/PaaTco0ibs — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 10, 2020

Just after the incident, a host of stars talked about the incident, where they gave their full support to Sammy over what happened in the cash-rich tournament. Irfan Pathan, on the other hand, too revealed incidents of racism on the domestic circuit, with South Indian cricketers being called names while playing in the northern parts of the country.

Chris Gayle came in support of his former skipper and admitted that it was never too late to fight for the right cause or what you’ve experienced over the years. On top of that, Gayle also suggested that racism in inclined in the game.

It’s never too late to fight for the right cause or what you’ve experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88. Like I said, it’s in the game!! ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/w7btmQ3cYf — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 9, 2020

After all of this, Sammy went on to highlight a 2017 tweet from Indian opener, Abhinav Mukund, who wrote an extensive tweet on ‘racism’ in Indian cricket. While appreciating the piece he wrote, the all-rounder asked the southpaw to stay strong.

Stay strong champ you were wonderfully and beautifully made. ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/pgcYFlDY7B — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 10, 2020