BCCI in process of changing format of domestic competitions, reveals Sourav Ganguly

Today at 1:31 PM
Sourav Ganguly has revealed that the Indian cricketing board is looking at all the process for changing formats of the domestic competitions, to keep all competitions competitive post the COVID-19 break. A BCCI official, on the other hand, suggested that they would look at the zonal system.
The future of IPL was more or less certain after the announcement from BCCI’s president, Sourav Ganguly, with the board looking at hosting the tournament without spectators. Post the decision on the future of the two-month T20 competition, the board, led by Ganguly also discussed the immediate future of domestic cricket. In the letter, he revealed that the board is looking to possibly change the format of some of the competitions on the domestic circuit.
"Moving ahead, the BCCI is in the process of planning the domestic competitions for the next cricketing season. We are working on various formats and options in our endeavour to ensure that various domestic tournaments are held, they stay competitive and participation is feasible. The BCCI will come up with more details on this front over the next couple of weeks," Ganguly said in the letter.
According to the TOI reports, the Indian cricketing board are looking at changing the system to the earlier one, a zonal system, which would eliminate the possibility of travel for the teams. The details of the new system are slated to be announced in the coming few weeks.
"The zonal system would mean less travel and it will make it easier to build a controlled environment," a BCCI official added.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.