BCCI has earmarked September-October window for the IPL, confirms Brijesh Patel

Indian Premier League governing council Chairman Brijesh Patel has revealed that the BCCI are looking at the September-October window to stage the T20 league. According to Patel, the board still has to wait for the ICC to make their decision on the T20 World Cup before scheduling the IPL.

After the board meeting on Wednesday, the ICC had revealed that they would be pushing the official statement on the Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later this year, until July. However, as per TOI, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had sent a letter to all state associations regarding the staging of the IPL this year.

And now, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel revealed that the Indian board is looking at the September-October window to go ahead with the staging of the cash-rich event. However, he also stressed on the fact that they have to wait for the ICC to make an announcement on the fate of the T20 World Cup before officially scheduling the IPL.

"We are ready to go ahead with the IPL. But we can start planning the schedule formally only after the official announcement is made on the T20 World Cup, which I'm expecting will arrive anytime soon. On our part, we've already earmarked the September-October window for the tournament to be played," Patel was quoted as saying by TOI.

"Right now, we're saying it's tentative because finalities of the schedule can only be worked out once official confirmations arrive. Talks are going on with the league's multiple stakeholders and we're all on board. So, it's a matter of time before we start putting things in place.”

As COVID-19 cases in India have increased, it is a matter of concern even though the BCCI in all probabilities will host the league in empty stadiums. In this regard, Patel clarified that there are chances of the BCCI moving the IPL out of the country, but that would be the last resort. He also revealed that no matter in which country the IPL the hosted, there won’t be more than two or three venues involved taking all logistics in regard. Moreover, India is expected to travel to Australia the following month to undergo a quarantine before the Test series begins Down Under.

"We have to watch how things are going to play out over the next one month from a Covid perspective. We don't mind shifting the IPL to another country, either in part or in full. There are other aspects to be considered here. Suppose we shift just the first leg out of the country, we will have to go through a quarantine when we fly there. But we may probably also have to go through another quarantine when we're back for the India leg, if Covid doesn't relent. Or who knows, by October things will be different. Let's see. Right now, we're not ruling out the idea of playing the whole tournament overseas," Patel added.

"If the IPL has to begin in September, there'll be a threat of monsoon. Whatever the case, logistics will have to be worked out carefully. Whether in India or overseas, the tournament won't be played at more than two or three venues because it's only for television. Also remember, wherever the IPL is played, it'll be played to empty stands. So, as long as it's available prime time for Indian fans, it shouldn't be a problem.”