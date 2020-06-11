ACC has confirmed Sri Lanka as new host for 2020 Asia Cup, reveals Shammi Silva

Today at 12:27 PM
Sri Lanka Cricket Chief Shammi Silva has stated that Sri Lanka will host the 2020 edition of the Asia Cup instead of Pakistan and ACC are in agreement with the idea. The ACC board meeting was chaired by Nazmul Hasan and Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah attended the meeting from India.
Although the major course of action in the current months is about to get a clarity on the possible organisation of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and Indian Premier League, another event that would add few more crores to the Asian teams’ coffers is Asia Cup, largely because of an India-Pakistan encounter bolstering the broadcasting revenues.
It was the major topic of contention in the Asian Cricket Council board meeting, chaired by Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan Papon, and it was decided that instead of Pakistan, Sri Lanka will get to host the tournament. The ACC press release stated that ‘possible venue options for the Asia Cup 2020 were discussed and it was decided to take the final decision in due course’, SLC chief Shammi Silva stated that it is them, who will get it underway in the Emerald Isle as India will not tour Pakistan.
“We had a discussion with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and they have already agreed to our hosting this edition due to the present world situation. We had an online ACC meeting and they basically gave us the green light to host the tournament,” Shammi Silva was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan media outlet ‘Ceylon Today’.
From India, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is the ACC board member, joined the meeting while secretary Jay Shah attended as an ex-officio member.
