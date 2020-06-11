ACC has confirmed Sri Lanka as new host for 2020 Asia Cup, reveals Shammi Silva

It was the major topic of contention in the Asian Cricket Council board meeting, chaired by Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan Papon, and it was decided that instead of Pakistan, Sri Lanka will get to host the tournament. The ACC press release stated that ‘possible venue options for the Asia Cup 2020 were discussed and it was decided to take the final decision in due course’, SLC chief Shammi Silva stated that it is them, who will get it underway in the Emerald Isle as India will not tour Pakistan.