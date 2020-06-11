Aaron Finch had asked for my advice to break Kohli-Rohit partnership, quips Michael Gough

Today at 11:30 AM
Umpire Michael Gough has revealed a fun incident where Aaron Finch had asked for his advice as Australia were unable to break a partnership between Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Gough has recalled that during that incident, he had answered back with ‘you're on your own’ to Finch at square leg.
It is a well-known fact that when the captain and vice-captain duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma get going, in limited-overs cricket, it’s a hellfire on Team India’s opponents. The same face was faced by Australia, earlier this year, when they toured India for a three-match ODI series in January. Following the completion of the first two fixtures, the third game in Bengaluru was the decider of the series. The said game that India eventually won, by seven wickets, was powered by a brilliant partnership of 137 runs between Rohit and Kohli.
According to English umpire Michael Gough, Australia captain Aaron Finch was so confused on how to put an end to the partnership that he had turned to the umpire for advice on how to get the two out. The 40-year-old umpire, who has so far officiated in 62 ODIs, recalled telling Finch, "you're on your own."
"I remember a match between India and Australia, and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were putting on a huge partnership. I stood next to Aaron Finch at square-leg and he said to me, during the game, how it was unbelievable to watch these two great players,” Gough told Wisden Cricket Monthly.
"Then he asked me how I would bowl at them! I looked at him and said, 'I've got enough on my plate, you're on your own there'."
While Rohit scored a century, Kohli had added 89 runs as India chased down a target of 287 with ease to claim a series victory(2-1) at home.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Aaron Finch
- Michael Gough
- Virat Kohli
- Rohit Sharma
- India Vs Australia
- India Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.