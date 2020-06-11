Aaron Finch had asked for my advice to break Kohli-Rohit partnership, quips Michael Gough

It is a well-known fact that when the captain and vice-captain duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma get going, in limited-overs cricket, it’s a hellfire on Team India’s opponents. The same face was faced by Australia, earlier this year, when they toured India for a three-match ODI series in January. Following the completion of the first two fixtures, the third game in Bengaluru was the decider of the series. The said game that India eventually won, by seven wickets, was powered by a brilliant partnership of 137 runs between Rohit and Kohli.