Will try to be like Virat Kohli and win matches for my country, states Babar Azam

Babar Azam has downplayed comparisons with Virat Kohli, stating that he is a long way away from the level of the Indian great, but attested that the Indian skipper is one of his role models. Babar further revealed that he used to spend hours watching de Villiers bat, to try and replicate his style.

Ever since making his international debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has set the benchmark for greatness and batsmen showing signs of hitting great heights are often immediately compared to the now-Indian skipper. With Pakistan being India’s fiercest rival, many a young Pakistan batsman, over the course of the last decade, has been compared to Kohli, but seldom has anyone lived up to the expectations - Ahmed Shehzad is a prime example of the same.

Touted to be the next Kohli, Pakistan’s Babar Azam has, however, incredibly not only lived up to the hype, but also, at times, outdone the Indian skipper through his sheer prolific nature. However, when asked about the Kohli comparisons, the 25-year-old was quick to downplay it and attested that he is a long way away from the Indian skipper, and wishes to win games like him for the country.

"People used to compare us a lot (myself and Virat). Hence the questions. To me, Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen. I still have a lot to achieve in the game. But I will try to be like him and win matches for Pakistan,” Babar told Harsha Bhogle in a Cricbuzz chat show.

Along the same lines, the right-hander admitted that there is resemblance between his and Kohli’s strokeplay, but revealed that he does try to execute shots differently.

"If you observe, Asian batsmen have similar technique and stroke play. There are similarities between myself and Virat Kohli, some of our shots do match. But I do try to do things differently,” he said of his similarities with Kohli.

Known for his elegant and classy strokeplay, the 25-year-old revealed that he modelled his stance around none other than South Africa’s AB de Villiers. The newly-appointed Pakistan skipper revealed that he spent hours watching the stylish South African bat and attempted to incorporate Mr.360’s style in practice sessions.

"I used to follow AB de Villiers in his early days. He was very stylish and he changed his stance a lot of times. I used to copy his stance and his shots - the way he would hit through covers.

“I would watch it on TV then I would try it out during practice. I even modelled my stance around his style. I have tried a lot of what he does. I used to watch his videos and practie his style 2 hours every day."

Modern-day batsmen, unlike cricketers of the yesteryear, have to constantly deal with social media pressure and hatred, but Babar revealed that he has his own method to shut down outside noise - by completely staying away from social media.

"I try and stay off social media when I'm on tour. I switch it off. I try to stay away from it. The more I see it, chances are it will add more pressure or negative thoughts. Because everyone is saying something or the other, so I try and stay away. “