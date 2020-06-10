Super Sixes SRL | IND vs NZ - Preview, Form Guide, Predicted XI, Key Players

India will take on the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand for the second time in as many days, after the two sides played out a close, high-scoring encounter on Tuesday. After suffering an unexpected loss at the hands of the Blackcaps yesterday, the Men in Blue will be desperate to turn things around.

Form Guide

India - L W W

Having demolished both the Proteas and the Three Lions last week, India suffered a shock defeat at the hands of New Zealand, on Tuesday, and would be eager to set things straight against the Blackcaps in what will be a rematch, on Wednesday. Knowing very well that their bowling let them down in their previous encounter, the Men in Blue would be hoping for a collective effort with the ball on Wednesday to tame the Kiwis.

New Zealand - W W W

New Zealand will enter the contest with their confidence at its Zenith, having won each of their last three encounters. Having beaten South Africa and Pakistan last week, the Kiwis, on Tuesday, proved that their run of form was no luck, by effortlessly downing an extremely strong Indian side. On Wednesday, they would be looking to make it 2/2 versus the Men in Blue, and 4/4 overall.

Game Day Watch

Incidentally, both these teams played each other in their last respective matches and, thanks to rather weird scheduling, will take each other once again on Wednesday. New Zealand emerged as victors in the teams’ last H2H encounter, chasing down a mammoth 186 with seven wickets in hand. The rematch promises to be a riveting contest, no doubt.

Key Batsmen

India - Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been at his sublime best in his team’s last two encounters and showed the Kiwis what he is capable of, in the side’s last H2H clash. Through his unbeaten 70, Kohli single-handedly dismantled the Kiwi attack and helped propel India to what looked like a match-winning total. With the kind of form he showed on Tuesday, it is unsurprising as to why the Indian skipper is being deemed by sportsbet.io as the undisputed favourite to top score for India.

New Zealand - Kane Williamson

Well, how can Williamson not be New Zealand’s key man, when his counterpart Kohli is standing tall on the other side? Like Kohli, Williamson, too, led from the front with the bat on Tuesday, and it was his fifty that helped New Zealand tackle the Indian spinners and get home without any blips. Given it’s the same bowling attack the Blackcaps will be up against, it’s a no-brainer as to why Williamson is being favoured to be his side’s top batsman.

Key Bowlers

India - Yuzvendra Chahal

In a game where the ball was being dispatched to all corners of the ground, Yuzvendra Chahal successfully managed to tame the Kiwi batsmen in the middle overs and showed the whole world why he’s amongst the top operators in white-ball cricket. His figures of 1/29 were, in fact, the second-best in the two sides’ clash yesterday and a similar performance from the hand of the leggie on Wednesday might just prove too much for the Blackcaps to handle.

New Zealand - Ish Sodhi

Yuzvendra Chahal had the second best figures on the night on Tuesday, only because the list was topped by none other than Ish Sodhi. The leggie was handed the responsibility of bowling to a rabid Kohli and Rahul in the middle-overs, yet he did his job with elan and finished with figures of 1/25, even breaking the partnership between India’s two main men. It can be argued that his spell won New Zealand the game on Tuesday, so for the outcome to replicate itself on Wednesday, Sodhi might also need to duplicate his performance.

When to watch: June 10, 2019, 4:15 PM

Where to watch: SportsCafe and Sportsbet.io

Predicted XIs

New Zealand:Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult