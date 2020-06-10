ICC approves Covid-19 substitutes, additional DRS review in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic

The ICC confirmed interim changes to playing regulations, with the council approving the usage of substitutes for players showing Covid-19 symptoms along with the introduction of an additional review. The DRS decision comes in the wake of the council temporarily doing away with neutral umpires.

Weeks after issuing a lengthy guideline for teams and players to follow whilst resuming the sport, the International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, ratified interim changes to playing regulations. Pitched first by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the council confirmed the introduction of ‘Covid-19 substitutes’, meaning a team would now be eligible to field a like-for-like replacement for any player who is showing Covid-19 symptoms. The rule, however, as confirmed by the council, will not apply to white-ball cricket and will only be used in Test cricket.

Covid-19 substitutes aside, the council also brought in multiple other changes, with them doing away with neutral umpires / match officials being a major one. The council stated that "owing to logistical challenges” local umpires will now be picked from the ICC's Elite Panel and International panel of match officials and slotted in to officiate international games. This rule change, subsequently, would see international cricket doing away with neutral umpires for the first time since 2002.

Due to the inexperience that could come along with the usage of neutral umpires, the council has also confirmed the introduction of an additional DRS review per innings per team in each format. The idea behind the move is said ‘to remove the perception of bias’, with chances of two local umpires officiating a game said to be very high.

And, in addition to the saliva ban that was placed last month, ICC is also set to punish ‘serial offenders’ who violate the rule. According to the new regulations, a team violating the non-usage of saliva rule would be warned twice, after which a five-run penalty will be imposed, should its players fail to adhere to the rules. The umpires are also now expected to disinfect the ball, should they come across the fielding side apply saliva on the ball.

The decisions and rule changes were approved by the ICC's Chief Executive Committee (CEC) based on the recommendations made recently by the ICC cricket committee.