‘Definite possibility’ of Covid-19 free New Zealand acting as neutral Test venue, states Heath Mills

Heath Mills, the chief executive of New Zealand’s players association, has stated that the country, which has completely eradicated the deadly Covid-19 virus, could act as a neutral venue to host Test matches. Mills confirmed that NZCA have already held talks with ECB regarding the same.

Earlier this week, New Zealand became one of the very few countries to completely eradicate the novel coronavirus, after discharging the last patient who had contracted the virus. The country has now gone 17 days without reporting a single new case of the virus, with it testing over 40,000 people during this time period, and this has seen New Zealand be declared ‘Coronavirus-free’.

This, in turn, has positive implications for the game of cricket, as it could see the country act as a neutral venue to host international matches and the same was stated by Heath Mills, who is the chief executive of New Zealand’s player's association.

"I could see New Zealand operating as a neutral venue. That's a definite possibility,” Mills was quoted as saying by TOI.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) could become the first board to successfully host an international game post the Covid-19 outbreak, after the board confirmed the commencement of its Test series versus the Windies in a bio-secure environment starting July 8, but Mills revealed that NZC has been in contact with the ECB to discuss the possibility of using New Zealand as a neutral venue.

"I know New Zealand Cricket have been in contact with the ECB and others about the potential for that to happen this summer,” Mills revealed.

The summer of 2019 saw New Zealand remarkably host India and England whilst also tour Australia, all in a five-month span. With team India set to tour the Blackcaps’ neighbours, Australia, later this year, it remains to be seen whether the Border-Gavaskar Trophy could be played in the now-Covid-19 free New Zealand.