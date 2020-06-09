Virat Kohli’s success comes down to his maturity and ability to make good decisions, reckons Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has stated that Virat Kohli’s success in World cricket over the past few years has to come down to his maturity and his ability to make good decisions for the team. He also added that alongside his natural talent, his drive and hunger for success helps him get better every day.

After leading his side to a U-19 World Cup win in 2008, Virat Kohli’s progress in international cricket has been quite a journey. Starting from his rookie days against Sri Lanka to taking over India’s captaincy in all-formats, Kohli has been part and parcel of the new-age Indian team.

However, a lot of his success, according to Kane Williamson, lies down to his maturity and ability to make good decisions. Williamson, who himself has seen his Indian counterpart in close quarters in the 2008 competition added that the Indian skipper has set a high standard for batsmen in limited-overs cricket.

“At the moment, leading the way in cricket and setting the standard as a batter and breaking all these records. A lot of that probably has to come down to his maturity, his ability to make very good decisions,” he said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected show, reported Hindustan Times.

“You can say that it was only a matter of time before he was making some strong inroads to the full international scene,” he added.

The Kiwi skipper also complimented the 31-year-old’s gifted ability but stated how that alongside his hunger to improve made him into a cricketing beast. Since the U-19 days, the duo have faced each other numerous times, with the Indian coming on top in most of the encounter.

“Not only is he gifted with his ability and his natural ability, but you’re marrying that up with this constant drive and hunger to improve and just be better day in and day out. Yeah, we are fortunate to play against each other, it’s been great to meet at a young age and follow his progress and journey,” Williamson concluded.