Virat Kohli never tires and is always energetic like a lion, compliments Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has revealed that Virat Kohli never tires on the field, with his energy on par with a lion before adding how he plays every game like his first one. He also complimented Kohli’s body language during a game, revealing how all of it makes him a role model for the youngsters.

Since Virat Kohli took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni, the Indian team has never looked the same. Their sparkling aggression on the field alongside their dynamism in the field, be it pulling off sharp run-outs or catches has made them unique. While it has resulted in a drastic change in the team’s setup, it has also led them to defeats in the past, including losses in ICC competitions.

India’s No.4, Shreyas Iyer complimented the Indian skipper for his never-tiring attitude on the field and compared his energy levels to that of a lion. The Mumbai batsman also stated how it feels like Kohli is playing his first game every time he steps on the field.

"Whenever he goes out on the field, it feels as if he's playing his first game. He's never tired, always energetic like a lion. You see a different body language when he enters the ground, something great to learn from him," Iyer said during the chat with Delhi Capitals, reported TOI.

In addition to all of this, the Indian skipper has revolutionized the team in terms of fitness, with every cricketer aspiring to be on par with the Delhiite. Iyer also appreciated Kohli’s way of handling the team, admitting that it is a phenomenal feeling when the skipper compliments his teammates.

"It's really a phenomenal feeling when he talks or compliments his teammates. He's a role model for all the youngsters out there," he added.