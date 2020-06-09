 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Ishant Sharma's old Instagram post, calling Darren Sammy 'Kalu'

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:58 PM

    Following Darren Sammy’s claims of racism in the 2013-14 IPL season, Twitter has opened pandora’s box by posting an old image of Ishant Sharma during his time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad where he called his then-teammate ‘Kalu.’ On the other hand, Pathan denied racism happening in IPL.

    Here is how twitter reacted to it:

