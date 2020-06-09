Twitter reacts to Ishant Sharma's old Instagram post, calling Darren Sammy 'Kalu'

Today at 3:58 PM
Following Darren Sammy’s claims of racism in the 2013-14 IPL season, Twitter has opened pandora’s box by posting an old image of Ishant Sharma during his time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad where he called his then-teammate ‘Kalu.’ On the other hand, Pathan denied racism happening in IPL.
Here is how twitter reacted to it:
This is a cunning act from Darren Sammy just to bring racism issue into cricket just to stay in limelight.— You (@Dev_Tweetz) June 9, 2020
"Just look at ishant's 2nd post". You will understand the cheap tactics of Darren Sammy. pic.twitter.com/FrDgKATnVx
*George Floyd incident*— You (@Dev_Tweetz) June 9, 2020
Before After pic.twitter.com/JXibIOlJZM
Exactly!
We often call ishant #lambu,that doesnt mean we are racist ,we also given nick name by our loved one,we are okk with that— mannu maharshi (@MannuMaharshi) June 9, 2020
Should have been a friendly caption!
Just to confirm it, i did a recheck. Sadly its true. pic.twitter.com/Oz75DzPMWM— Long May We Reign (@WeBleedBlue007) June 9, 2020
Hahaha!
Just adding this to end the thread. Daren Sammy is a liar that he didn't know the meaning. He went unsold at the IPL auction. So all this. Period. pic.twitter.com/NIW3ikCtei— Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) June 9, 2020
Yup! He did it long back but sadly, Sammy is making it viral in 2020.
Ishant Sharma's Instagram post from 2014 confirms what Darren Sammy recently said pic.twitter.com/t0nrkDNyWq— Doctor Strange 👔👑 (@iDefender_Pak) June 9, 2020
Proof of racism: Ishant Sharma called Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Darren Sammy 'kalu' in 2014 Instagram photo https://t.co/TC3mBEtXpQ via @indiatoday— Alam Shaikh ® ™⚪ (@skalamz) June 9, 2020
It can't be if you did it with good intent!
Shameful Ishant Sharma— Shivam Sharma (@ShivamS38005724) June 9, 2020
Lol!
**Ishant Sharma To Darren Sammy Abe Bhos**ke : #DarrenSammy #kalu #Cricket #sammy pic.twitter.com/0Z4PkdDmth— Anand Singhaniya (@memer_anand) June 9, 2020
