MS Dhoni’s terrific batting consistency made us pick him for East Zone, reveals Syed Kirmani

Syed Kirmani has revealed that it was not MS Dhoni’s wicketkeeping ability but his consistency with his batting which made the then East Zone selectors Syed Kirmani and Pranab Roy pick him in the squad. He also reckoned that Dhoni’s appointment as skipper was the best thing for Indian cricket.

Even before MS Dhoni made his Indian debut, his talent was widely spoken of around the Indian domestic cricket circuit. In 2003, before Dhoni's selection for the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy, the then East Zone selector Syed Kirmani narrated a story revolving around the 38-year-old. Recalling the incident, he revealed how Dhoni’s terrific consistency in the Ranji Trophy with his willow was enough to ensure that both Kirmani and Pranab Roy picked him in the East Zone squad.

“I asked him ‘is he keeping wickets in this match?’ Pranab said ‘no but he is fielding at fine leg.’ That is when I got Dhoni’s stats from the last two years to look into. And Wow! There was terrific consistency in his batting ability. Without even seeing him keep wickets, I suggested that Dhoni be selected for East Zone straightaway. And the rest is history,” he told Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat.

In the early 2000s, India were blessed with a host of wicketkeepers on the domestic circuit, with the right-hander from Jharkhand being one of them. While the others could not keep pace with the position, Dhoni made the position his own in 2004. Ever since then, he also took over the captaincy from Rahul Dravid, becoming one of India’s best captains. Before the keeper took over, there were talks on how he was inexperienced for taking over one of the biggest jobs in Indian cricket, which Kirmani believes he gladly proved everyone wrong.

“When Dhoni was appointed captain, it was the best thing to have happened to Indian cricket. He proved what the importance of a wicket-keeper batsman is all about. In my time, the committee thought that it would be an added responsibility, which could hamper the performance. I’m glad Dhoni proved them wrong and changed that perception.”