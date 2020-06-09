Darren Sammy accuses Sunrisers Hyderabad camp of racism; seeks apology

Today at 1:26 PM
Darren Sammy has accused the players in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp of racism on his Instagram TV and sought an apology from the players for allegedly calling him ‘kalu’ during the 2013-14 IPL season. However, the former West Indian skipper did not call out the players who used the word.
Former West Indies skipper, Darren Sammy has released a video on his Instagram TV, accusing the players in the 2013-14 Sunrisers Hyderabad camp of racism. It all kicked off last week when the 2016 World Cup-winning captain had found out that the word ‘kalu’ was a derogatory term in Hindi. He then revealed how he and Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera were subject to racial remarks in the franchise’s camp.
"This does not apply to all people, so after I found out a meaning of a certain word, I had said I was angry on finding out the meaning and it was degrading, instantly I remembered when I played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, I was being called exactly the same word which is degrading to us black people," he said, reported TOI.
While he has not yet called out of the people who directed the term towards him, the all-rounder revealed that he would be shortly messaging the cricketers. Sammy also reckoned that he was wrongly aware of the term’s meaning, which led to him not expressing his opinion. However, once he found out the actual meaning, he took to Instagram to bash the franchise.
"I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are, I must admit at that time when I was being called as that word I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, I did not know what it meant, every time I was called with that word, there was laughter at that moment, I thought teammates are laughing so it must be something funny," Sammy said.
"Now, I realise it was degrading, I will be texting you guys and I will ask you as to when you called me with that name, did you all mean it in any bad way or form? I have had great memories in all my dressing rooms, so all those who used to you call me with that word, think about it, let's have a conversation, if it was in a bad way then I would be really disappointed," he added.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.