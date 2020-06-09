CA can use speakers to fake crowd in India-Australia series, proposes Brett Lee

Today at 3:31 PM
Brett Lee has proposed that Cricket Australia can use speakers with the fake crowd in if spectators are not allowed for the mega-clash between India and Australia. However, he also hoped that by then, the situation would get better to allow spectators to be part of the four-match Test series.
Last year, India and Virat Kohli managed to get past the Australian force away from home for the first time in a Test series. However, that series was played in the absence of two of Australia’s biggest stars - David Warner and Steve Smith - who were still serving their year-ban for the Sandpaper-gate scandal.
This time around, the two sides are slated to face each other in a four-match Test series, starting with the Brisbane Test from December 3. With COVID-19 still having its say, cricket will be played behind closed doors after its resumption. India’s series against Australia is still six months away from being in action. Brett Lee in interaction with Sachin Tendulkar on the ‘100 MB’ app proposed that Cricket Australia could use speakers to fake crowd atmosphere for India’s series Down Under in case the crowd is still banned.
"Maybe, if there is no crowd, they can have speakers with the fake crowd in, it can be used in the India-Australia series," he said, reported Times of India.
The former Australian pacer also hoped that the crowd would be allowed for the four-match mega event. Lee added that the atmosphere in the stand helps the cricketers gain energy, which would be missing during the series if there is a ban on spectators.
"I really hope that when India tours Australia this year, there will be spectators allowed, but if they are not allowed, it will be difficult, when I played cricket, I used to get a lot of energy from the crowd," Lee added.
