CA can use speakers to fake crowd in India-Australia series, proposes Brett Lee

This time around, the two sides are slated to face each other in a four-match Test series, starting with the Brisbane Test from December 3. With COVID-19 still having its say, cricket will be played behind closed doors after its resumption. India’s series against Australia is still six months away from being in action. Brett Lee in interaction with Sachin Tendulkar on the ‘100 MB’ app proposed that Cricket Australia could use speakers to fake crowd atmosphere for India’s series Down Under in case the crowd is still banned.