BCCI needs clarity from ICC on T20 World Cup, states Arun Dhumal

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal has asserted that the Indian board is waiting for the ICC to announce their decision on the T20 World Cup so that they can plan ahead. Recently, Cricket Australia head Kevin Roberts had been quoted saying that an October-November start was under “very high risk”.

Cricket all around the world has taken a huge hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only was the IPL delayed indefinitely but the ICC T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November, also appears to be headed for a delay. While there was some optimism that came about when India and Australia announced their series at the end of the year, the ICC has not issued any sort of clarification about their plans for the world event.

Understandably, this has left quite a few members irked. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has come out and urged the ICC to arrive at a decision so that the boards can start planning their own fixtures. Dhumal even went as far as to claim that it would be unfair on cricket if the ICC continues to delay their decision.

“Because one would need clarity before one can plan. We’d see how it unfolds,” Dhumal said in an interview with Reuters.

With Indian delaying the IPL, a cancellation/postponement of the T20 World Cup would afford the BCCI the chance to host the biggest T20 event on the planet in that window. With rumours and reports suggesting that the ICC was planning to move the world event to next year - which would mean the 2021 version, to be hosted by India, moving to 2022 - Dhumal categorically denied possessing any information on the same.

“I’m not privy to any such discussion which may have happened in ICC,” Dhumal explained.

“But first they would have to announce whether they are having this year’s World Cup or not. Once they confirm, then only one can work on that.”