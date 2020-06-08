Want to see how Rohit Sharma, de Villiers bat against real pace, states Michael Holding

Michael Holding has suggested that top batsmen like Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers could find it difficult to play their best against quality pace. The former West Indies quick has further claimed that with his kind of pace, these quality batsmen would have found it hard to play the big shots.

Michael Holding, who represented the West Indies team in 60 Tests and 102 ODIs from 1975-87, was regarded as one of the most fearsome bowlers of his time. For his quiet run-up and fierce pace, Holding was given the nickname of the ‘whispering death’.

During an Instagram live session with Nikhil Naz, the veteran cricketer challenged generational talents like Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers, who are known for their big hitting, to bat equally top-notch against real pace. Holding added that perhaps the kind of pace produced by Dale Steyn, Brett Lee or Shoaib Akhtar could be the best challenge. However, Holding pressed that the kind of pace he had, these batsmen would have nothing on him.

"I think batsmen play their shots depending upon the pace of the bowlers. Those players and the shots that you are talking about I would like to see them play those shots against someone with real pace," Holding said.

"Dale Steyn for instance or a Brett Lee or a Shoaib Akhtar. If they can play shots like that against that pace I'll start to worry about what I am going to do. With the kind of pace I used to bowl, I wouldn't be worried about those shots being played."