Virat Kohli has improved every player that played alongside him, notes Aamer Sohail

Aamer Sohail has noted that Virat Kohli has improved every player that has played alongside him in the international cricket, which gets him the tag of being a great cricketer. He also reckoned that separating professional life from personal life is what separates him from other cricketers.

Since making his debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has gone on to become one of the mainstays of the Indian batting unit on the back of his consistent display. Not only has the right-hander gone past several cricketing records but his consistency has kept him ways ahead of all the other International stars in the limited-overs format.

The 31-year-old has piled on just over 11,000 runs in the ODI format while adding 7000 more in the longest-format. Former Pakistan opener Aamer Sohail noted that not only the Delhi batsman has improved himself but also improved the entire team around him. According to Sohail, this is what separates him from the other cricketers, earning the tag of being a ‘great’ cricketer.

“His greatness is still talked about to this day because he used to raise the level of play of the rest of the team. When you stitch a long partnership with him, you used to learn so much, and get inspired that you want to improve more. This is what Kohli has done as well. If you look around Kohli, every player has improved alongside him and this is why Kohli gets the tag of a great player,” Sohail said on his YouTube channel.

Another factor that the former opener considered while talking about the Indian skipper was his ability to separate his professional life from personal life. On top of that, he also remembered how during his younger years, Kohli was aggressive and flamboyant, polishing himself to be a role model.

“Let me explain why Virat Kohli has become a great player? When he burst onto the scene, he was flamboyant, aggressive, and liked to team up with life. Very quickly, he realised that I need to separate my professional life with my personal life. That really benefited him.”