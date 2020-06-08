Reports | BCCI keen to reschedule Australia T20Is to December if WT20 is postponed

The BCCI are reportedly not keen on playing T20Is versus Australia in October should the World T20 get cancelled and are said to be hoping to club it along with the Tests to avoid unnecessary travel. As per the schedule released by CA, India will play 3 T20Is between October 11 and 17.

A few weeks ago, Cricket Australia (CA) announced the official itinerary for the much-awaited summer bout against India, with the tour comprising T20Is, Tests and ODIs. According to the schedule released by the Australian board, the Indian Men’s side were slated to travel to Australia before the World T20 to play three T20Is, after which they were set to play four Tests and three ODIs in the month of December and January.

However, a BCCI official has now revealed that the team will not be willing to travel to Australia for the three-match T20I series should the World T20 get cancelled or postponed. The official revealed that in such a scenario, the board would look to come to an agreement with CA to play the T20Is after the Test series.

“If the T20 World Cup does not happen, the 3-match T20I series makes no sense for our players. Everything was decided keeping in line with the schedule of the T20 World Cup. We need to avoid unnecessary travel. We will see to it that the T20I series is clubbed with the Test series in December later this year,” a BCCI official told Times Now.

The Australia tour aside, India are also scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka in the month of July to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, which now looks highly unlikely due to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the official stated that the team would be looking to cram in some other bilateral series should the World T20 not take place in October.

“The postponement of the T20 World Cup will give us the much-needed space to play some other bilateral series,” the official said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) are set to take a decision on the future of the World T20 2020 on Wednesday, June 10.