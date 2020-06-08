One thing that can happen is use of two new balls in Test matches, suggests Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer has suggested that ICC could look into having two new balls in the longest format of the game and also added that the curators could have a balanced wicket for both batsmen and bowlers. He has also reckoned that ICC should strike a balance between bat and ball in the coming years.

Once COVID-19 break gets done, cricket is not going to stay the same anymore, with the numerous changes that could happen to the game. The ICC committee led by Anil Kumble enforced the change to prevent the bowler’s use of saliva to shine the ball. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer suggested that the committee could implement the use of two new balls in the longest format to maintain the balance between the bat and the ball.

“I suggested that in Test match you could use two new balls, that is one thing that can happen. Probably the curators can make a wicket which is even for both batsmen and bowlers, not too batting or bowling friendly,” Jaffer said during an Instagram Chat with his employers ‘Indian Oil’.

The former Mumbai opener also added that it is going to be difficult for bowlers to hold themselves away from using saliva to shine the ball. According to him, preventing the bowlers from using saliva also would tilt the game in favour of the batsmen. Jaffer also suggested that social distancing would be hard to police in cricket.

“The ICC has come up with a solution of not using the saliva, or things like that. For bowlers it is going to be hard to not use saliva, and not shine the ball. Then I think, it is going to be lot easier for batsmen,” Jaffer added.

“Again, ICC will have to make sure that the balance remains pretty equal for batsmen and bowlers and you don’t want to make it one-sided for anyone of them.”