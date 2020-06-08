Need to spend more time in Ranji Trophy to force Test selection, reckons Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has reckoned that he will need to spend more time in the Ranji Trophy competition to force himself a place in the Indian Test side. He has also talked about his partnership with Kuldeep Yadav, adding that he is looking forward to bowl with him in tandem for India.

Since making his IPL debut in 2014, the Haryana leggie has made a heavy impression on the selectors in the T20 format, forcing himself a place in the lineup. After his debut in 2016, against Zimbabwe, Chahal has gone on to become one of the first names on the playing XI for Virat Kohli’s team in the shortest format. However, his future in Tests has always been a question of when, where and how. The leggie opened up about his future in the longest-format, admitting that he needs to spend more time on the domestic scene to force himself a place in Test XI.

“Test cricket is the most challenging. In recent years, Ashwin bhai and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) plus Kuldeep have done well for India. I too want to play Tests but for that I need to play more red-ball cricket at domestic level. I have played just 31 first-class games. I need to spend more time bowling in Ranji Trophy perhaps and also make an impression,” he told Hindustan Times.

While his partner-in-crime, Kuldeep Yadav has made an impression for the country in all formats, the RCB bowler is yet to make his Test debut. He also talked about the bromance between the two, fondly called as ‘KulCha,’ for their amazing partnership for India in the limited-overs. Chahal gladly revealed that is looking forward to bowl alongside Kuldeep in tandem for the country in the near future.

“We’ve known each other for many years as we played junior cricket together. It is good our off-field rapport translates on the ground. We trust each other pretty well and have belief in each other’s game. I would say we have both grown as cricketers and matured. It’s amazing to bowl in tandem as we put pressure on batsmen from both ends. I really look forward to bowling alongside him soon,” he concluded.