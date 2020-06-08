MS Dhoni may even end Ben Stokes career if they face each other, states Sreesanth

Sreesanth has stated that MS Dhoni might end Ben Stokes career when the two face each other in the future, be it an IPL encounter or an international game. He also openly challenged the all-rounder to dismiss Dhoni when they meet each other for the next time in any competition.

Earlier, Ben Stokes’ claimed that he was confused about the former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni’s approach to the chase in the group-stage encounter against England. Following that claims, former Rajasthan Royals’ pacer Sreesanth stated that 39-year-old might end the English all-rounder’s career when the two face each other the next time.

“I hope Ben Stokes wishes he never plays against Dhoni, because he (Dhoni) doesn’t forget anything. I wish Stokes all the best because if during the IPL or an India-England match, him and Dhoni cross paths again, whatever the one or two million Stokes has been getting, it’ll all go away. Dhoni may even end his career,” Sreesanth said during an Instagram Live.

He also reckoned that irrespective of the South African born all-rounder’s No.1 status, Sreesanth is looking forward to bowling to Stokes. The Kerala pacer also wanted the English vice-captain to give an answer on his claims about Dhoni’s approach in the 2019 World Cup encounter.

“I openly challenge Stokes to dismiss Dhoni, irrespective of whether he’s the No. 1 allrounder in the world. Ben Stokes, you’ve been playing for the last four to five years and since I wasn’t playing, I am really looking forward to bowl to you brother. Just to give an answer to what you said about Dhoni.”