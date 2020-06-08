Michael Clarke receives Order of Australia in Queen's Birthday 2020 Honours List

Michael Clarke has been announced as an Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO) while former Australia women’s cricketer Lynette Larsen has been named as the Member (AM) in the Queen's Birthday 2020 Honours List. Clarke had led Australia to victory in the 2015 World Cup.

Four-time Allan Border medal winner Michael Clarke is one of the greatest Aussie players of all-time and a definitive contender to be among the most stylish players the country has ever produced. Fearless and charismatic, Clarke captained Australia during their 2015 World Cup triumph and the side during their famous 5-0 whitewash of England in the 2013-14 Ashes series.

In his glorious international career, which began with a century against India in Bangalore, Clarke achieved a whole lot more - 8643 runs in Tests at 49.10 with 28 centuries and 7981 runs in ODIs at 44.58 with eight 100-plus scores. As a mark of salute to his achievement, he has been named among Queen's Birthday 2020 Honours List.

"I'm not sure how to express the gratitude and honour I have today, for receiving such a prestigious award. As surprised as I was to be seen in such light, and alongside some of my heroes, it makes me very proud to say that cricket has given me so much more than I could ever have imagined, and this is another example of why I owe the game so much. Without the support of my family, friends, fans and teammates, I wouldn't be where I am today. This recognition and accolade is as much for you guys as it is for my contribution," Clarke said on his Instagram page.

Former Women’s cricketer Larsen averaged 41 in Tests and 20.28 in ODIs during her 10-year career from 1984-94. She captained Australia in 53 matches (Tests and ODIs combined) and led Australia to a title win in the 1988 Women's World Cup. She played a key role in the integration of the International Women's Cricket Council with the ICC as an administrator.

"On behalf of the Australian Cricket family, I congratulate these outstanding women and men who have served Australian cricket from the highest levels through to dedicating their time to developing the game at the grassroots level," said CA CEO Kevin Roberts.

"This list recognises a group of outstanding Australians who have made a significant contribution to their community in varied roles across playing, coaching, medicine, music, education, local government and volunteering. These individuals are the lifeblood of the community they live and work in and we are delighted to see that they are to be recognised for their great service to the game. Cricket is a richer game because of them. I wish to extend my sincere congratulations to everyone honoured in the Queen's Birthday 2020 Honours List," Roberts added.