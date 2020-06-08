Mental toughness MS Dhoni’s biggest strength, feels Tatenda Taibu

"...The first time I saw Dhoni, if I'm to be honest...he had come with the India A side. I thought Karthik was more natural than Dhoni. And still in keeping, he is more natural...even in batting he is more natural. Now, the way he (MSD) keeps, his hands are not always together like you always have the little fingers together... when he catches his hands are always not like that...But he always manages to catch the ball and whip the bails in a flash with a very different technique...very different and odd technique," Taibu said, as quoted by TOI.