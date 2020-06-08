Mental toughness MS Dhoni’s biggest strength, feels Tatenda Taibu

Today at 8:41 PM
Former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu feels that MS Dhoni's mental toughness is the one big strength that separated him from other wicketkeepers of his generation. Taibu did argue that Dinesh Karthik’s keeping was more natural than Dhoni’s but claimed that the latter’s odd technique set him apart.
Tatenda Taibu, who made his international debut at the age of 18 in 2001, became the youngest Test captain in history in 2004. The same year witnessed the debuts of two promising keepers for India- MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. Taibu revealed that he had first seen Dhoni keep for the India A side and instantly felt that Karthik’s glovework was more natural. However, according to the former Zimbabwe captain, Dhoni's technical prowess set him apart from his contemporaries, including Karthik.
"...The first time I saw Dhoni, if I'm to be honest...he had come with the India A side. I thought Karthik was more natural than Dhoni. And still in keeping, he is more natural...even in batting he is more natural. Now, the way he (MSD) keeps, his hands are not always together like you always have the little fingers together... when he catches his hands are always not like that...But he always manages to catch the ball and whip the bails in a flash with a very different technique...very different and odd technique," Taibu said, as quoted by TOI.
Taibu hailed Dhoni’s brilliant hand-eye coordination in his keeping and batting, both. Besides Dhoni’s amazing technique, Taibu regarded the former India skipper’s mental toughness as one of his biggest strengths.
"Same thing about his batting...different technique. But great hand-eye co-ordination. But I don't think it's only his hand-eye coordination but probably his mental toughness. Normally if you don't look the part, so to speak, it's easy for coaches to just put you aside. But Dhoni backs that up with statistics," Taibu added.
