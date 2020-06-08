Jokingly bragged to Ponting that I had scored more Lord’s hundreds than him, reveals Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar, whose only 50+ score in Test cricket was a century at Lord’s, revealed that in his stint with KKR in the IPL, he had mocked Ponting for not having scored a ton at Lord’s. Batting at No.8, Agarkar scored a blistering 109* against an England attack that comprised Hoggard and Flintoff.

Scoring a century at Lord’s is, in fact, a feat not achieved by many legends of the sport, with Ricky Ponting being one batsman to not have that honour. Speaking to Gauav Kapoor in the 22 Yarns podcast, the 42-year-old recalled a hilarious story where he mocked the former Australian skipper for not having scored a ton at Lord’s. While acknowledging that he got a bit lucky, Agarkar, however, attested that the ton is a fond memory that he cherishes.

“I did [rib] quietly to Ricky Ponting once, when he was playing at KKR with me. Just laughingly asked him, ‘How many hundreds at Lord’s ya?,’” Agarkar said during the 22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur podcast, reported Hindustan Times.

“But look, those guys, I would easily swap my one hundred for what they’ve achieved. It’d be too disrespectful to ask them that. But it’s always fun, I was lucky enough to get a hundred there. It’s a special memory.”

Agarkar’s century in that game was powered by a 63-run stand he shared with teammate and fellow quick Ashish Nehra for the 10th wicket, with the left-armer giving able support to Agarkar by scoring 19 runs himself. Agarkar expressed his disbelief over Nehra holding on for 54 balls and added that he owed his century to the left-arm quick.

“If somebody sees the first innings, he went in as nightwatchman, and got hit about four times – twice on his pads, once on his ribs off Flintoff, and fifth ball he was out. If you watched that first innings, nobody would believe he held on for… I think he was eventually 20-odd in that innings,” Agarkar said of Nehra.

“Once I got my hundred, he even told me, ‘Don’t get out, I want to try and get my fifty’! I remember him whacking Flintoff, pulled him a ball after I got my hundred. It hit one of the hospitality boxes, and came back on the ground. I owe my hundred to him.”