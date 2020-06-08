IPL SRL | CSK vs DC Evaluation Chart - Delhi spinners bowl CSK out of game to clinch victory

The Delhi Capitals side are blessed with an able top order and it was at the team’s disposal once again, today, with their top four taking charge. In the end, the hosts were handed a convincing defeat, a margin of 57 runs, by the Delhi Capitals side despite the Chennai middle-order’s late effort.

Match Review

A fairly one-sided game, favouring the Delhi Capitals, remained so till the end even though the game went into the final over. Chennai Super Kings fell significantly short in chasing a target of 218, which was posted by Delhi. It was Dhoni who asked Shreyas Iyer’s team to bat first after the toss, at Chennai’s home ground. Delhi’s batting was top notch right from the start and the momentum added by the opening stand of 136 runs was carried on by the middle order as well. And hence Delhi Capitals, making the most against Chennai’s pace and spin both, ended up reaching a total of 217/3 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 218, Chennai Super Kings seemed to be in the game through the Powerplay despite losing both openers early. However, they lacked intent in the middle overs that defined the rest of the chase. Despite accelerating cameos from Dhoni and Rayudu, the damage that was already done could not be fixed. And at the end of 20 overs, Chennai, despite having five wickets in hand, only managed 160 runs, hence losing the game by 57 runs.

Turning Point

To me, the turning point of the game was Ambati Rayudu’s wicket in the 13th over of Chennai’s chase. The spin attack of Delhi had already curbed the run rate of Rayudu, who was doing his part in the chase. But Marcus Stoinis’ 3-run over that removed Rayudu sure took the game away from Chennai.

Highs and Lows

I believe the high of the game was the long-standing opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw that laid the foundation of the innings for the Delhi Capitals. The partnership survived 13.4 overs as they added 136 runs before Shaw fell to Ravindra Jadeja. Their partnership was filled with great shots along the ground and a few sixes too - an absolute T20 delight!

According to me, the low of this game was captain Shreyas Iyer not giving the ball to Marcus Stoinis after he bowled an amazing 13th over, wherein he only conceded 3 runs while removing dangerman Ambati Rayudu. Even though the spinners did a fairly great job in containing the runs, Stoinis’ over was a highlight and the fans sure did want to see a little more of that magic.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: - DC (10/10) and CSK (7.5/10)

At the end of the Powerplay, Delhi Capitals had an unbeaten opening partnership between Shaw and Dhawan, with both batsmen going strong. Not only did the two anchor the innings from the start but also accelerated it against a strong Chennai bowling attack. The pace duo of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur were smashed all over the park and Imran Tahir even conceded a 12-run over in the powerplay. At the end of the first six overs, Delhi were looking strong on 66/0 with Dhawan on 33 off 19 and Shaw on 32 off 16.

On the other hand, chasing a target of 218, Chennai had already lost both their openers by the end of the fifth over. However, the two batsmen, du Plessis and Watson, had done their part by adding 42 runs in the first five overs, but the hiccups did come back to bite them towards the end. But by the end of the powerplay, Chennai, on 57/2, were looking fairly strong in the chase with Raina and Rayudu in the middle.

Middle overs:- DC (9/10) and CSK (5.5/10)

Delhi were on an extremely promising position at 66/0, at the end of the Powerplay, and in the middle overs they got to reap the reward for the same as Shaw and Dhawan raced towards a big total. With both openers in the middle, the hosts had a tough time handling the run rate. Only during the 13th and 14th overs did Kedar Jadhav and Jadeja cause a little hiccup for Delhi but despite losing Dhawan (65) in the 15th over, Delhi squeezed out 11 runs and looked confident. At the end of the 15th over, DC’s total was 149/2, with Iyer and Rahane in the middle.

Chennai did lose their openers in the powerplay and still looked in a good shape in the chase at the end of the powerplay. But the downfall started after the spinners took over, especially Sandeep Lamichhane. In his four overs, the legspinner conceded only 24 runs and Raina’s run-a-ball approach did a lot of harm to Chennai’s cause. At the end of the 15th over, the hosts were on 107/3 with Dhoni on 4 off 6 and Raina on 25 off 30.

Death Bowling: - CSK (2/10) and DC (4/10)

After reaching at a commanding position in the 15th over, Delhi batsmen started off the death overs firing at the Chennai bowlers. Both Iyer and Rahane, the captain and the mentor, smashed all bowlers ruthlessly and the bowlers couldn’t do much about it. The hosts were able to get rid of Rahane only in the penultimate ball of the 20th over, causing no harm to Delhi’s cause. All in all, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur were smashed brutally as Delhi accumulated 68 runs in the last five overs as Chennai only managed one wicket.

After containing the runs significantly in the middle overs of Chennai’s innings, Delhi bowlers had already almost sealed the game for the team. With just five overs remaining, Chennai required 111 runs and the asking rate was humongous despite Chennai having seven wickets in hand. The Delhi bowlers did give away a huge amount of runs, precisely 53, as Dhoni and Rayudu took charge but the target was enough for Chennai to fall majorly short.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Average

Well, it was arguably a one-sided game throughout, despite major efforts from Rayudu and Dhoni towards the end. Raina’s run-a-ball batting was a major bummer in the chase but overall, batsmen from both sides did a fairly good job, hence making the game less boring to watch.