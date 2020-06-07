Rod Tucker and I got death threats after Sachin’s dismissal on 91, reveals Tim Bresnan

Tim Bresnan has admitted that both he and the Australian umpire, Rod Tucker were on the receiving end of death threats from the Indian fans after Sachin Tendulkar’s dismissal on 91. It was the 12th opportunity for the right-hander to complete his 100th International century before he was deemed out.

The 2011 Test series between India and England would go down as one of the worst visits from the Indian side, led by MS Dhoni. After the hosts wrapped up the series 3-0 in the first three Tests, at Lord’s, Trent Bridge and Edgbaston, all eyes were on Sachin Tendulkar, who was just one short of his 100th international century.

Batting on 91, the right-handed batsman was given out by the Australian umpire Rod Tucker in a delivery that looked set to miss the leg-stump. In the absence of the Decision Review System (DRS), the decision went against the iconic Indian star, who missed his 12th opportunity of getting to 100 centuries.

“We both got death threats, me and this umpire, we got death threats for ages after. I got them on Twitter and he had people writing to him to his home address and stuff, getting proper death threats going, ‘How dare you give him out? It was missing leg.’ I caught up with him a few months later and he was like, ‘Mate, I’ve had to get a security guard and stuff.’ He had police protection around his gaff in Australia,” he said on the Yorkshire Cricket: Covers Off podcast.

The English all-rounder also remembered how the ball was missing the leg-stump, with the angle going into the right-hander. However, BCCI’s decision of not supporting the DRS was because of the number of inaccurate decisions that were given. During that Test, in the highlight reel, the ball would have gone on to hit the leg-stump.

“It was at The Oval in the last Test of the series. This ball, it was probably missing leg anyway, and umpire Hill [Tucker], Aussie lad, shot him out. He was on 80-odd as well [91], definitely going to get it [his century]. We win the series and go to number one in the world,” he concluded.