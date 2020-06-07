No point banning saliva in a bio-secure bubble, opines Shaun Pollock

The visitors would arrive on June 9 and will have to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine period at the Emirates Old Trafford before the testing phase. The first of the three Tests would be played at Southampton, which also has already been made into a bio-secure bubble. After that, the players would be taking on each other, in the series. Former South African all-rounder, Shaun Pollock has opined that there is no point banning saliva in a bio-secure bubble because there would be no risk of contracting the virus.