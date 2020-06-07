No better candidate than Sourav Ganguly for ICC’s chairman role, states Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria has reckoned that there is no better candidate around the world than Sourav Ganguly for ICC’s chairman post even without PCB’s support, adding that he understands the nuances better. He also admitted that he would appeal his spot-fixing ban if Ganguly becomes the chairman.

During his time as a leg-spinner for Pakistan, Danish Kaneria had a number of run-ins with the then Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly. However, none of that has had an effect on his relationship with the Bengal cricketer. On top of that, he also endorsed Ganguly for the post of ICC’s chairman, when the post becomes up for grabs. Currently, the southpaw is still serving his time as BCCI president, with his reign coming to an end in July.

"Sourav Ganguly has been an excellent cricketer. He understands the nuances. There is no better candidate than him for the ICC President's (Chairman) role," he said, reported TOI.

"Ganguly has led India quite well and after that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have carried on. He is currently the BCCI President and I believe he can take cricket forward he becomes ICC chief. Ganguly has a strong case for himself. I don't think he will even need PCB's support," Kaneria added.

The 39-year-old’s cricketing career came to a standstill when he was banned for spot-fixing in the 2012 English County season. Since then, the cricketer has had multiple attempts at reversing his ban, with no result. However, the spinner revealed that if Ganguly becomes ICC’s chairman, he would definitely appeal against his ban.

"Yes I will appeal (to Ganguly) and I'm sure ICC will help me out in every way possible," Kaneria added.