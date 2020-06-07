Need four weeks to gain match fitness, reveals Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has revealed that his body has completely gone into zombie mode and he needs at least four weeks of practice to get back into game mode. Karthik has further added that the cricketers will have to gradually increase the intensity after resuming training, as and when it starts.

India’s second Test against New Zealand turned out to be their last international encounter as the first ODI against South Africa was abandoned due to heavy rain in Dharamsala. Dinesh Karthik was not a part of either of the encounters, with the wicket-keeper waiting for the Indian Premier League to resume his cricket. However, that went out of the window after the Union Government imposed nation-wide lock-down, meaning the T20 Extravaganza was suspended, leaving players confined within their homes. In the wake of that, Karthik revealed that any player will need a considerable amount of time to get back into game mode.

"I think the transition will be very tough. I think at least a minimum of four weeks, you need to start slowly, first it will be quality and then slowly increase the quantity and then the intensity," Karthik said on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

The Indian Government, however, considerably eased lockdown restrictions in the country from June 1 and allowed the phased resumption of sporting activities and training. Karthik is in Chennai, one of the worst affected cities in terms of Coronavirus impact, but he hopes to get back to training soon.

"Right now the lockdown has eased a lot in Chennai, so you can get permission and go and practice, so I am planning to do that but I will do it gradually ... the body has been completely in zombie mode, with me sitting at home and not doing much."