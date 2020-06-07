Indian bowlers need to exploit vulnerable Joe Burns, feels Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell believes that Joe Burns is a weak link in the Australian side that the Indians need to exploit and feels that attacking him could help them expose Smith and Labuschagne against the new ball. Chappell further believes that India need to be ruthless when it comes to picking their spinner.

After having conquered Australian soil two years ago, team India, led by Virat Kohli, will once again travel Down Under towards the fag end of the year, with them scheduled to play four Tests part of the World Test Championship, against the Aussies. Much in contrast to the 2018/19 series, the Indians, this time around, will be up against a full-strength Australian side, with the return of David Warner and Steve Smith and the emergence of Marnus Labuschagne making them a deadly side with the bat.

However, amidst all these world-class batsmen, former Australian skipper Ian Chappell believes that India have an area where they can raid the Aussies - the opening slot occupied by Joe Burns. Chappell is of the opinion that Burns is a weak link in the Australian side and has stated that the Indians should look to see the back of him early and expose Smith and Labuschagne against the new ball.

"The batting line-up is not as clear cut. The recently announced contract list suggests Joe Burns will be Warner's opening partner. Burns is vulnerable early and this is India's big opportunity to first get at Labuschagne and then Smith while the ball is new,” Chappell wrote in his ESPN Cricinfo column.

"Australia's middle order is an uncertain quantity, with Travis Head, Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh vying for two spots. That middle-order fragility highlights the rewards on offer for keeping Smith, Warner and Labuschagne in check. Warner's opening partner is an area of weakness that India need to fully exploit, but keeping the 'big three' quiet should be the attack's main focus.”

A conundrum faced by the Indian side in Tests away from home, of late, has been the choice of spinner, with them often finding themselves confused between Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. And, adding to their headache, Kuldeep Yadav, too, picked a five-wicket haul in the only Test he played Down Under, thus making it increasingly difficult for the selectors to zero-in on a spinner.

Chappell, however, has stated that India will have to be ‘brave’ with their calls when it comes to the selection of the specialist spinner.

“Choosing a spinner will prove a major headache for the Indian selectors. R Ashwin has a great overall record, but not so much in Australia. Ravindra Jadeja's all-round talents and improved bowling form make him a legitimate challenger, while Kuldeep Yadav's wrist-spin is the biggest wicket-taking threat on Australian pitches. The decision will call for brave selections.”