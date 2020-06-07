Hardik Pandya’s presence will be helpful in Australia series, reckons Ian Chappell

Today at 1:21 PM
Ian Chappell has written that having Hardik Pandya in the squad would be highly beneficial for the visiting Indian team, as an extra bowling option before he could play at SCG. He also added that having Pandya would also help to reduce the burden off Rishabh Pant’s shoulders, batting at 6.
Last time when India visited Australia in Test match series, the result was in favour of the visitors, whose bowling attack triumphed the Aussie top-order. However, the challenge this time around would be different with the return of David Warner and Steve Smith at the top of the batting order for the hosts.
Former Australian skipper, Ian Chappell has stated that having Hardik Pandya in the team would be highly beneficial for the Indian squad, who could use his all-round skills. Pandya has made an appearance for the national team in the longest format since the Southampton Test in 2018. However, having Pandya in the line-up would ensure that India would have an extra bowling option, giving them an X-factor in the bowling department. Alongside that, his presence would also bolster the lower-order, which succumbed under pressure in the series against New Zealand.
“It will help if Hardik Pandya is available. He gives India an extra bowling option to maintain the pressure when the leading fast bowlers need a rest,” he wrote on his ESPNCricinfo column.
He also added that the all-rounder’s presence in the playing XI would ease the batting burden from Rishabh Pant, who could play his natural game. The southpaw finished the 2018-19 series against Australia with 350 runs in just seven innings, at a staggering average of 58.33 ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli. Chappell also reckoned that the all-rounder could double up as the third seamer, which would allow India to play an extra spinner.
“This is Pandya's chance to gradually build up overs in the three Tests before the SCG match, where he could act as the third seamer so that a second spinner can be included. Having Pandya at seven would necessitate Rishabh Pant keeping and batting at six.”
