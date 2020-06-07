Hardik Pandya’s presence will be helpful in Australia series, reckons Ian Chappell

Former Australian skipper, Ian Chappell has stated that having Hardik Pandya in the team would be highly beneficial for the Indian squad, who could use his all-round skills. Pandya has made an appearance for the national team in the longest format since the Southampton Test in 2018. However, having Pandya in the line-up would ensure that India would have an extra bowling option, giving them an X-factor in the bowling department. Alongside that, his presence would also bolster the lower-order, which succumbed under pressure in the series against New Zealand.