Fortunate to have played cricket alongside Virat Kohli, states Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has heaped praises on his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli by saying that it has been a privilege for him to play against Kohli from a young age. Many a time in the past, Kohli has shared his unabashed affection for the Kiwi man and has praised his captaincy.

Whenever offered a chance, Kohli, a remorseless competitor on the field, never shied away from praising Kane Williamson’s personality on and off the field. Be it during the presentation or in the press conference or be it sharing his affection for the Kiwi skipper on Twitter, Kohli has done it all. Switching roles, on Saturday, Williamson praised the Indian skipper and revealed that he is fortunate to have played cricket alongside Kohli.

"Yes, we are fortunate to play against each other. It has been great to meet at a young age and follow his (Kohli's) progress as well as his journey," Williamson said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

The duo have known each other well since their U-19 days, with them being part of the 2008 U-19 World Cup. Kohli led India to the title in that edition, while Williamson was the stand-out performer for the Tim Southee-led side. The New Zealand skipper reflected on his camaraderie with Kohli and noted how they bonded despite having contrasting personalities.

"It's been interesting, we've had to play against each other for a long period of time. But actually, probably over the last few years we just shared our views on the game, some honest thoughts and found some common grounds despite, perhaps, playing the game little bit differently in terms of physically and maybe our on-field characters I suppose," added Williamson.