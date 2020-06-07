England ODI players to train at Hampshire bowl after first Test

The Ageas Bowl in Hampshire, which will host the first Test between England and West Indies within a bio-secure environment, will also play host to England ODI players after the teams move to Old Trafford. England are slated to play an ODI series against Ireland, provisionally from July 30.

England have taken the initiative to restart cricket through modern innovations like biosecure bubbles and on-site hotel programs. Leading the way for their plan is Southampton and Old Trafford, two stadiums best equipped for all these arrangements as a full Test series has gone out of London after a long long time.

As the Ageas Bowl prepares to host the first bio-secure international Test match, their Director of Cricket Giles White has revealed that all modern preparations have been put into the act, with the county ready to host the English ODI side from July 16 to prepare for the ODI series against Ireland, scheduled from July 30.

“They come down to the Ageas around July 4 ahead of the first Test. While they return to Old Trafford for the second and third Tests, the England white-ball side is going to be training at the Ageas from July 16 to prepare for the ODI series against Ireland, scheduled from July 30 [provisionally]. There will be two teams working between two different venues, training and preparing, and then playing,” White told Sportstar.

White has also given a sneak peek into the preparations for the unique event and how the system looks like ahead of the return of Test cricket for the first time since early March. He added that all the players will be tested regularly by the privately-sourced PPE in order to reduce stress on the NHS.

“The whole idea of a hotel on-site and a gated ground is bio-secure, so no one leaves the premises. The hotel staff will be serving the players, officials and the media. They will all be tested regularly. There will be select few from the UK media and they will have to stay at the hotel for the duration of the match. Nobody goes home after the end of day’s play,” White added.

As per the current schedule, the Jason Holder-led side will arrive in the UK on June 9 and will head to Manchester and serve the 14-day quarantine period along with training at the Old Trafford. They will later move to Southampton on July 4 for the first Test.