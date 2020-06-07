Emirates Cricket Board ready to host IPL, reveals Mubashir Usmani

The situation in India, however, doesn’t inspire much confidence with a record number of cases being added to the tally on a regular basis, although the recovery rate is impressive. In such a scenario, the permission to host a full season of the IPL, with logistical factors adding to the misery, might become a nightmare. To help BCCI prevail over the situation, the Emirates Cricket Board, which had partly hosted the 2014 edition of the IPL, have offered their services to take the cash-rich league beyond India for the third time in their history.