Darren Sammy posts cryptic Instagram story alleging Indian fans of racism in IPL

Known for his charisma on the field and his willingness to openly speak out about issues off the field, Darren Sammy left no stone unturned on Saturday, when the former Windies skipper posted a set of cryptic Instagram stories alleging fans of racially abusing him while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A two-time World Cup-winning captain with the West Indies side, Sammy was bought by the SRH franchise ahead of the 2013 season, their first in the tournament, and represented them in two seasons, even captaining the side in the 2014 season.