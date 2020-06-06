We have to respect MS Dhoni’s call of being unavailable, reckons Kiran More

Kiran More has stated that the Indian management and cricket fans must respect MS Dhoni’s decision of being unavailable for national team selection. He also evaluated that it would be difficult for Dhoni to make a comeback but revealed discipline and fitness as key factors to his comeback.

Discussion and views on MS Dhoni’s future are selling like a hot pancake since his last appearance for the Indian team. After India’s exit in the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand, the 39-year-old has made himself as far away from the scene as possible for a comeback. Even the former Indian chief selector, MSK Prasad revealed that the team is looking beyond the former skipper and named Rishabh Pant as the future.

However, Pant’s downfall from grace and KL Rahul’s inexperience behind the stumps has made the 39-year-old a contender behind the stumps for the tournament Down Under. Joining the discussion, Kiran More gave a stern warning to the Indian fans that they need to respect the CSK skipper’s decision of being unavailable for national team selection.

"I think it is Dhoni's call, he is not available and we need to respect it. Problem with selectors is that if someone is not available, you need to look ahead. He's not been playing international or domestic, Dhoni's priority is Indian cricket. When he was captain, he decided he won't captain and Kohli would. He had respect for the game and the country," More told Sportskeeda.

More, however, did not rule the 39-year-old from running for the spot. He added that it would important for Dhoni to keep himself fit, mentally and physically alongside being disciplined to force a comeback. On top of that, the former Indian wicketkeeper compared Dhoni’s situation with the Delhi pacer, Ashish Nehra, who made his national return late in his career.

"It's very difficult, it's his call. It's going to be tough, not going to be easy. Mind says you want to, but the body does not allow. Before IPL, he was fit, I saw him in the nets, he was raring to go. In tennis, guys of 34, 39 are on top of their game. Now if you are disciplined, if you keep your mind and body strong you can make a comeback. Ashish Nehra made a comeback and did very well," he concluded.