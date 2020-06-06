Rahul Dravid best Indian player in terms of technique and handling pressure, opines Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif has stated that Rahul Dravid is always the best Indian player when it comes to technique and handling pressure in match situations. Latif also praised the right-hander for his exploits all over the world, including scoring in tough conditions like Pakistan, England and South Africa.

Rahul Dravid’s exploits around the world have been well-noted, with the right-hander leaving his mark even in the 2011 series against England during his last-leg of International cricket. Not only has he scored over 13,000 runs in the longest format of the game, but he has also faced over 31,000 balls during his playing days, the highest of any batsman in the game's history.

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif opined that the craftsman from South part of India was the finest Indian batsman to grace the sport - be it in terms of his batting technique or handling pressure.

"When it comes to technique and performing under pressure, Rahul Dravid was one step ahead of all those who have represented India. Like I had mentioned in case of (Virender) Sehwag, Dravid also played under the shadows of (Sachin) Tendulkar," Latif said in a YouTube show called 'Caught Behind', reported Times Now.

Latif also noted that Dravid was always the main man for the team when India lost a couple of early wickets, often arresting the flow of wickets. The former Pakistan wicket-keeper also noted Dravid’s performance came all over the world, in some of the toughest places to bat, including his performance in Australia, South Africa, West Indies and England and stated that he was worthy of the 'Wall' nickname.

"Tendulkar had a lot of confidence in him to attack from the beginning. This is not to suggest that Dravid didn't have that but he used to play a different role. When India lost a couple of early wickets, he was the main man, that's why he was called 'the Wall'," Latif added.

"I mean name me a place where he hasn't scored runs. He scored against Pakistan, he was good in Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England everywhere," the 51-year-old concluded.