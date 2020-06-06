Kohli, Rohit and Dhoni special in their own ways as captains, claims Deepak Chahar

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar, who has played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, claimed that the ‘Big three’, in terms of captaincy, are special and unique in their own ways. Chahar further batted for the IPL to kick-start proceedings once cricket resumes.

While Football players are envious of a select few individuals, be it Gonzalo Higuain or Angel di Maria or Paulo Dybaba, for having gotten the golden opportunity to play alongside both Messi and Ronaldo, Deepak Chahar is one of the very few modern-day cricketers who has had the opportunity to play under the captaincy of all the three modern-day greats of Indian cricket - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The 27-year-old from Rajasthan has played under Dhoni in the IPL, Rohit in T20I cricket and Kohli in both ODI and T20Is and interestingly, has excelled under all three skippers.

However, when asked to compare the captaincy of the three modern-day greats, Chahar was quick to take a neutral standpoint and state that all three men were unique and special in their own ways, something he felt allowed him to thrive under all three players. The 27-year-old, who made his international debut in 2018, noted Kohli to be a passionate and fired-up individual, in stark contrast to Rohit, who he felt was more of a calm customer.

"Virat is very aggressive and when you see him on the field, you automatically get energetic. He leads from the front, be it with his batting or on the field. When you see him giving his 110 per cent, you automatically give your 100 per cent,” Chahar told TOI.

“In Rohit's case, he remains very calm and composed and shows you that he trusts you. So when the captain remains calm and backs you, you also start excelling as you feel that confidence rubbing off on you.”

It was under MS Dhoni’s leadership that the Rajasthan pacer catapulted to great heights in the IPL and speaking about the Jharkhand man, Chahar described Dhoni as a clever individual who knows how to bring the best out of each and every player in his side.

"As for Mahi bhai, we all know how cool he is. His cricketing knowledge is unbelievable. Having captained for so long, he can pre-empt what is going to happen and how one should react to a situation. Also, he knows how to use his players and I feel that is the biggest skill of a captain.

“If you can bring the best out of your player knowing his area of strength, then nothing beats that. And Mahi bhai can do that and that is why he has achieved what he has. He just knows how to get the best out of you.”

With the future of both IPL and World T20 hanging by a slender thread, Chahar, who has now recovered from an injury that kept him out of action for over four months, however, is of the opinion that normalcy in cricket should resume with the commencement of the Indian T20 extravaganza. The 27-year-old pacer attested that the rigours of international cricket might take a toll on players’ fitness and hence batted for the IPL to kick-start proceedings in the sport, to warm-up the players post the extended break.

“We will need to slowly get back into the system and I believe that IPL could be the perfect vehicle for us to return to cricketing action. It helps that we have a lot of games and that gets you into the rhythm. If you make a player play an ODI or Test immediately after the break, the body might break down due to the load. Like when you hit the gym, you don't do a 100kg bench press to start with.

"Similarly, playing the IPL will help not just the bowlers, but all cricketers as the level of competition you get here is top-class. But we do need a proper camp before the IPL starts so that we can get back into the groove after this phase away from the game.”