Hardik Pandya picks brother Krunal in ‘Gully’ cricket team; leaves out Rohit and Rahul

Hardik Pandya, in a conversation with Harsha Bhogle, picked his six-man Gully cricket team, and interestingly opted for Chris Gayle as the opener over teammates Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Pandya’s team also featured his brother Krunal as the spinner and veteran MS Dhoni as the finisher.

Team India’s trump card Hardik Pandya has encountered a tough 10 months or so in his career, with the all-rounder undergoing surgery in September last year, after which he missed over six months of cricket. The x-factor cricketer was eyeing a comeback in the ODIs versus South Africa that were scheduled to be played in March, but Covid-19 outbreak across the world meant that Pandya’s return was pushed further, making him wait in the sidelines longer.

However, a cricketer often known for his candid takes on issues, the 26-year-old recently conversed with renowned cricket expert and commentator Harsha Bhogle and the duo discussed a wide range of topics relating to Pandya’s career. But in a rather fun segment, Bhogle asked Pandya to pick his ‘Six-man Gully Cricket’ side, making the Indian all-rounder pick one player each for a particular position, from a vast variety of options.

For the opening slot, Pandya, who is a Mumbai Indians man through and through, interestingly snubbed his IPL skipper Rohit Sharma and opted for Universe Boss Chris Gayle. KL Rahul, David Warner and Quinton de Kock were the other three options that Pandya ignored, opting for the Big Man from Jamaica to get the job done at the top.

The 26-year-old had no hesitation in picking skipper Virat Kohli as the side’s specialist middle-order batsman over Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Suresh Raina and Shreyas Iyer. However, interestingly enough, Pandya then opted for MS Dhoni as the finisher of the side, choosing to snub AB de Villiers, who is widely regarded as the best modern-day T20 cricketer in the world.

The all-rounder’s slot in Pandya’s side went for none other than the big-hitting Andre Russell, who pipped the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes. The most striking pick in Pandya’s side, however, was the spinner, as the all-rounder opted for his brother Krunal ahead of the likes of Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, all of who are renowned international spinners.

Jasprit Bumrah, widely regarded as the best all-format bowler in the world currently, completed Pandya’s side, with the pacer leapfrogging Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami to claim his spot in the Pandya’s side.

