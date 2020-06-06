CAB call off 2019-20 club cricket season amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Cricket Association of Bengal President Avishek Dalmiya has confirmed that the board has decided to call off the 2019/20 club cricket season, taking into account the health and safety of the players. The decision also effectively puts an end to divisional and age-group tournaments in the state.

With Covid-19 cases rapidly and exponentially increasing in the country despite lockdown, there have been question marks over when India will completely get back to normalcy, despite the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) citing exit plans to ‘unlock’ the country slowly but steadily. And now, on the back of rising cases of Covid-19 in the state of West Bengal, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have decided to call off the remainder of the 2019/20 club cricket season, putting an abrupt end to the campaign.

The decision was taken after a Tournament Committee meeting was held at the CAB premises in presence of the Office Bearers at the Eden Gardens on Friday, in which several senior board members were present. Avishek Dalmia, President of the CAB, confirmed the news, stating that the decision has been taken taking into account the health and safety of the players. Dalmiya also confirmed that the next season will start fresh and that there will be no continuity from the ongoing season.

“After a prolonged and detailed deliberation all the tournaments for the season 2019-20 has been called off for this season as the health and safety of our players is paramount to the association,” said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya, reported Hindustan Times.

“It was also decided that it would be a fresh season when we start next. There will be no continuity from this season.”

The decision to suspend the season also means that the first and second division tournaments coupled with all age-group games now stand cancelled. Nitish Ranjan Dutta, Chairman of Tournament Committee, stated that he is hopeful of the tournament restarting with great success next season.

“The season had started off well with the first division, second division and age group tournaments, but had to be stopped abruptly due to the advent of this pandemic. But we are hopeful and confident that the next season will be a fresh start and will be played with great success,” Nitish Ranjan Dutta said.