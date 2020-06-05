Was unsure if I would be able to handle Zaheer Khan’s pace in 2007 World Cup, reveals Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal, who starred in Bangaldesh’s famous upset over India in the 2007 World Cup, revealed that prior to batting in that match, he had doubts over his own ability to tackle Zaheer Khan’s pace. Tamim further revealed that he spent the whole match admiring his idols Sachin, Dravid and Ganguly.

Tamim Iqbal burst onto the scene in 2007 World Cup, as a 17-year-old, when he struck an impeccable fifty in just his fifth ODI to propel the Tigers to a famous upset over their neighbors and arch-rivals India. Left-handed Tamim, in that encounter, brought to the fore a fearless display of batting, striking seven fours and two sixes and dismantling the Indian bowlers en route to a 53-ball 51.

However, in an interaction with Sanjay Manjrekar, the now-veteran interestingly revealed that he, in fact, initially, had little idea on what to do against the pace of Zaheer, as he’d seldom faced bowlers who could bowl over 140 kph, prior to that game. The 31-year-old revealed that he gathered confidence after defending a few balls, after which he decided to take the attack to the veteran Indian pacer.

“When they scored 190, we knew we had a chance. I went to bat and I faced Zaheer Khan. I thought to myself will I be able to face a bowler who bowls at 140 kph,” Tamim told Manjrekar on ESPN Cricinfo’s ‘Videocast’.

“The first ball he bowled, somehow I managed to defend that; next ball I smashed for four and from there I got some confidence.”

Like many a young cricketer who grew up in the sub-continent, Tamim, too, idolized the legendary Indian trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly as a kid and the southpaw revealed how spent the entire time on the field in the game against India in the 2007 World Cup glancing at his idols and admiring them. The southpaw stated that he was just happy to be present in the match and added that the upset over India was a major landmark in Bangladesh cricket history.

"The moment I was playing the World Cup 2007 match against India, I was too busy watching Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly. I was just watching them. I was too happy to be playing in the presence of these legends.

"I was just too happy playing against my heroes; win against India in the 2007 World Cup was a great thing for Bangladesh cricket; it was great for both players and fans, the win gave hope to our people that our team can do something.”