Sreesanth responds to Uthappa’s fielding comments; warns latter to not drop catches next season

S Sreesanth, on Thursday, responded to Robin Uthappa’s comments about his fielding and attested that he’d only dropped 4-5 catches in the entirety of his international career. Sreesanth also warned Uthappa that he will face consequences should he drop catches next season off the former’s bowling.

A fiery character on and off the field during his time with the Indian side, Sreesanth is widely considered to be a player who minces no words, someone who fires back at his critics at will. And thus, on Thursday, the Keralite decided to have a go at his former teammate Robin Uthappa who, last week, had revealed that he never had confidence in the fielding ability of Sreesanth.

Speaking on BBC’s podcast last week, Uthappa, who was a part of the Indian side that won the WT20 in 2007, had revealed how he had his heart in his mouth when Misbah’s scoop went towards the direction of Sreesanth, who the former Karnataka man deemed to be a pretty unreliable fielder.

However, Sreesanth, visibly irked by Uthappa’s words, has now fired back at the former KKR man. Sreesanth, who will be eligible to play for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy next season, revealed that he heard of Uthappa dropping a lot of catches last season and warned the veteran that he would face dire consequences should he repeat the same mistakes next season, off Sreesanth’s bowling.

“I don’t know how many catches Uthappa took in his overall career, he played for Kerala last season, there were many complaints that he dropped many sitters. I will soon join and play alongside him in the Kerala team; I wanted to say to him, please don’t drop catches in my bowling. Juniors who played alongside you last season might not have told you anything when you dropped catches, but if you drop catches off my bowling, you know what I am going to do,” Sreesanth was quoted as saying by Times Now.

The 37-year-old pacer, who took the catch that won India the 2007 World T20, further went on to statistically prove Uthappa wrong and claimed that he’d dropped no more than four to five catches in his international career. Sreesanth further justified his drop catches by pointing to the example of Jonty Rhodes and cheekily suggesting that even the best have bad days at the office.

“In my whole career, I dropped only 4-5 catches in my eight years of international career and 10-15 catches in my whole professional career. While training, even Jonty Rhodes drops catches,”

With his ban coming to an end in September, Sreesanth would be eligible to partake in domestic cricket once again and the pacer has been vocal about his desire to make a comeback to the Indian Test side.